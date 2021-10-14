Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $445,076.49 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $445,076.49 and approximately $5,722.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

