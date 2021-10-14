Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UDR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

UDR stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 43.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

