Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

