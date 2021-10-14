Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lifted by Analyst

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

