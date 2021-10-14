Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $13.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $50.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.42 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $630.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.40 and a 200-day moving average of $484.54.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,551 shares of company stock valued at $56,512,838. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

