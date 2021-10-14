Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

