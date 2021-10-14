Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Issued By B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Marcus in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

MCS stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $578.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

