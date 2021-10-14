Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

