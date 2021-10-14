Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Maverix Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.