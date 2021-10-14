Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.83.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$169.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$179.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

