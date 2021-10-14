Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $11.05 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $11.05 or 0.00018986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.07 or 1.00026405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.36 or 0.06204807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

