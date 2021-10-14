Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.72% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

