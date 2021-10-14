PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.52. 5,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,015,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

