Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 61,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PHCF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

