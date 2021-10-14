Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

