Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,940 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

