Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of OSI Systems worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.