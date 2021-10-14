Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 13,080 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

