Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

