Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $39,377,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

O opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

