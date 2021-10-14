Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,725,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,877 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 429,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.93. 365,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,709. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $313.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

