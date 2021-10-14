Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $185.20 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $185,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.54.

FRC traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.43. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $207.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

