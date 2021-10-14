Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $113,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $772.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $823.40 and its 200-day moving average is $783.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

