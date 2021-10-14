Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.