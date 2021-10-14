Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of PTGX opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

