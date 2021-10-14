ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,194.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,313.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,464.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $439.05 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.