ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.52 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

