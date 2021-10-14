ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

