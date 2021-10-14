Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 51 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 4,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.6% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $296.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.