Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $788,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 21.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 65.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 37.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

