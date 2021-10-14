Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

