Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSB opened at $170.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $170.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

