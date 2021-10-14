Profund Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 94.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $396,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 210.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 189.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.58 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.72.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

