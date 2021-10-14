Profund Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,036,000 after buying an additional 109,309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

