Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hexcel by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

HXL stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

