Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.26 and last traded at C$17.77. Approximately 24,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 36,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.76.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 19.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$385.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

