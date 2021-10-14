Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $95.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

