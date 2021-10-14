Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $175.77 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

