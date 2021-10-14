Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 151.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,145,000.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $99.91 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $104.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

