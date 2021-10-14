Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ECOM stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

