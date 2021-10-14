Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

