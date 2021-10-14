Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

