Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $845.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

