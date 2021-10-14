Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 792 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 59,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.