Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,094 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

