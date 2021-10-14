Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 460,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

