Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.