Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.