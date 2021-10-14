Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,502 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

