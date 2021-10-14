Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.65.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.